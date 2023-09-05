Saskatoon house fire results in an estimated $150,000 in damage

Send this page to someone via email

Fire erupted at a Saskatoon home on Tuesday morning after an electric fan motor overheated, according to the city’s fire department.

Engines, ladder trucks and rescue units raced to the 500 block of Avenue M North around 6:00 a.m. and arrived at a house engulfed in heavy smoke.

The fire had started from an overheated fan motor in the basement and stretched all the way to the attic.

There were no smoke alarms in the home.

The occupants of the home smelled the smoke and safely evacuated the home.

The damage is estimated at $150,000.