Canada

Saskatoon house fire results in an estimated $150,000 in damage

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 6:51 pm
A Saskatoon home lit on fire Tuesday morning after an electric fan motor overheated, according to the city fire department. .
A Saskatoon home lit on fire Tuesday morning after an electric fan motor overheated, according to the city fire department. . Saskatoon Fire Department
Fire erupted at a Saskatoon home on Tuesday morning after an electric fan motor overheated, according to the city’s fire department.

Engines, ladder trucks and rescue units raced to the 500 block of Avenue M North around 6:00 a.m. and arrived at a house engulfed in heavy smoke.

The fire had started from an overheated fan motor in the basement and stretched all the way to the attic.

There were no smoke alarms in the home.

The occupants of the home smelled the smoke and safely evacuated the home.

The damage is estimated at $150,000.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsFirenewsHouse FireSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon
