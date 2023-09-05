Here’s what weather experts are predicting in the coming months for Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Most Saskatchewanians have been greeted with cool and brisk mornings recently as temperatures slowly drop and people trade in their tank tops for fall coats. Weather experts are chiming in on what residents can expect in the upcoming months across the province.

Environment Canada said Saskatchewanians will meet an El Niño winter and in western Canada, those types of winters are generally warmer and drier than average.

“When you go through September, October, November, the trend in an El Niño winter is generally below average precipitation,” said meteorologist Terri Lang.

“But the effects of El Niño, we generally don’t see those effects until we get into the late fall and early winter … we know just from past El Niño winters that those conditions tend to give us above average temperature and below average precipitation.

However, managing editor of the Farmer’s Almanac said their old forecasting methods are telling them that it’s going to be wild, wet and cold winter in Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re looking at a winter that’s colder, more in Saskatchewan and Saskatoon,” said Jack Burnett. “Most of the Prairies, colder, greater precipitation, more of that in the form of snow.”

Burnett said the coldest periods will occur in the middle of November, end of December through January right till middle of February.

“We see the three indications of heavy snow or unusually heavy snow. It’s not like it’s going to be snowing all winter long,” said Burnett.

“We see actually snow showing up at the beginning of November. And there’s another particular spell at the beginning of February and then another at the end of March.”

The Farmer’s Almanac Canadian edition was founded in 1982.