Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two arrested after shots fired in apartment building: Dauphin RCMP

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 5:39 pm
Dauphin RCMP seized several firearms after reports of shots fired at a Sifton, Man. apartment building. View image in full screen
Dauphin RCMP seized several firearms after reports of shots fired at a Sifton, Man. apartment building. RCMP handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two men are facing weapons charges after shots were fired in an apartment building in Sifton, Man., Friday evening.

Dauphin RCMP went to the building in the community just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 1, after reports a shot was heard coming from one of the apartments.

Police cleared the building of tenants and found a bullet hole in one of the apartment walls. No one was in the apartment and no injuries were reported.

While officers were securing search warrants for two apartments, two suspects returned to the building and were arrested.

During a search of the suites, three shotguns, two rifles and ammunition were seized.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, recklessly discharging a firearm, careless use of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm and resisting arrest. He remains in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

A 36-year-old man was charged with unauthorized possession and unsafe storage of firearms. He was released from custody on an order to appear in court.

Click to play video: 'Dauphin teen accused of shooting at unmarked police car: RCMP'
Dauphin teen accused of shooting at unmarked police car: RCMP
Dauphin RCMPapartment shootingdauphin apartment shootingdauphin shots firedmanitoba weaponsSifton apartment shootingsifton weapons
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices