Two arrested after shots fired in apartment building: Dauphin RCMP

Two men are facing weapons charges after shots were fired in an apartment building in Sifton, Man., Friday evening.

Dauphin RCMP went to the building in the community just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 1, after reports a shot was heard coming from one of the apartments.

Police cleared the building of tenants and found a bullet hole in one of the apartment walls. No one was in the apartment and no injuries were reported.

While officers were securing search warrants for two apartments, two suspects returned to the building and were arrested.

During a search of the suites, three shotguns, two rifles and ammunition were seized.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, recklessly discharging a firearm, careless use of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm and resisting arrest. He remains in custody.

A 36-year-old man was charged with unauthorized possession and unsafe storage of firearms. He was released from custody on an order to appear in court.