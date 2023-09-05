Nomination period opens for Cambridge byelection

Send this page to someone via email

For those seeking to fill the vacant position on Cambridge council, the nomination period is now open.

The city sys that nomination packages are now available at city hall and will need to be filed by Sept. 29.

Cambridge will hold a byelection on Nov. 13 as it looks to fill the seat of former Ward 1 councillor Donna Reid, who died on Aug. 13.

In order to run for office, candidates must meet the following requirements:

A Canadian citizen

At least 18 years of age

A resident of the municipality, a non-resident owner or tenant of land in the municipality or the spouse of such non-resident, owner or tenant

Not legally prohibited from voting

Not disqualified by any legislation from holding municipal office

Prospective candidates will also need to file a nomination paper, provide proof of address and pay a filing fee.

Story continues below advertisement

They must also get at least 25 endorsements with legal signatures.

Candidates cannot raise or spend money on their campaign until they have filed the appropriate paperwork.