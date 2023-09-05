Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nomination period opens for Cambridge byelection

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 4:30 pm
File photo of Cambridge City Hall. View image in full screen
File photo of Cambridge City Hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For those seeking to fill the vacant position on Cambridge council, the nomination period is now open.

The city sys that nomination packages are now available at city hall and will need to be filed by Sept. 29.

Cambridge will hold a byelection on Nov. 13 as it looks to fill the seat of former Ward 1 councillor Donna Reid, who died on Aug. 13.

In order to run for office, candidates must meet the following requirements:

  • A Canadian citizen
  • At least 18 years of age
  • A resident of the municipality, a non-resident owner or tenant of land in the municipality or the spouse of such non-resident, owner or tenant
  • Not legally prohibited from voting
  • Not disqualified by any legislation from holding municipal office
Trending Now

Prospective candidates will also need to file a nomination paper, provide proof of address and pay a filing fee.

Story continues below advertisement

They must also get at least 25 endorsements with legal signatures.

Candidates cannot raise or spend money on their campaign until they have filed the appropriate paperwork.

More on Canada
Waterloo newsCambridge newsCambridgeCambridge Ontariocambridge city councilCambridge byelectionCambridge Ward 1Cambridge council vacancyDonna ReidDonna Reid CambridgeDonna Reid Death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices