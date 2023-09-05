Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Copper foil plant for use in electric vehicles to open in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2023 4:12 pm
Quebec Premier François Legault, speaks as Volta Energy Solutions, launches the first copper foil plant in Granby, Que., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier François Legault, speaks as Volta Energy Solutions, launches the first copper foil plant in Granby, Que., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new player is entering the Quebec supply chain for electric vehicle batteries.

Volta Energy Solutions, a subsidiary of South Korea’s Solus Advanced Materials, will produce copper foil for batteries in Granby, Que., southeast of Montreal.

The Quebec government is giving the company a $150-million loan, part of which is forgivable, for the $750-million project that is expected to create 260 jobs.

The plant is to produce 25,000 tons of copper sheets per year starting 2026.

Quebec Premier François Legault made the announcement Tuesday in Granby, saying the project confirms that the province is attracting global leaders in the battery and electric transportation industry.

Last month, Ford Motor Company announced a $1.2-billion manufacturing plant in Quebec for components of electric car batteries.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Battery Recovery Program'
Battery Recovery Program
Electric VehiclesGranbyEv BatteriesCopper factory GranbyCopper foilCopper productionQuebec econonmySolus Advanced MaterialsVolta Energy Solutions
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices