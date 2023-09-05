Impairment believed to be a factor in early-morning Langley crash

Send this page to someone via email

A person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday after a motorcycle crash.

Langley, B.C., RCMP said alcohol impairment appears to be a factor in the incident that occurred just before 3 a.m.

Police said they received reports of an impaired driver operating a red motorcycle in the 20300 block of Fraser Highway. As officers arrived on scene, police said a witness directed them to Logan Avenue near 200 Street where the driver was lying on the side of the road and the motorcycle was in the ditch.

Logan Avenue between 200 and 204 streets remained closed for just over six-and-a-half hours as Langley’s Criminal Crash Investigation Team (CCIT) and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) were brought in to investigate what happened.

Police said the investigation into what happened continues.

Story continues below advertisement

Langley RCMP ask anyone who witnessed the collision or the actions of the driver prior to it to contact them at 604 532-3200.