Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Impairment believed to be a factor in early-morning Langley crash

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 3:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Motorcyclist in hospital after Langley crash'
Motorcyclist in hospital after Langley crash
A motorcyclist is in hospital after crashing into a pole in Langley Monday morning. Logan and 200th Street remain closed to the public as officers investigate.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday after a motorcycle crash.

Langley, B.C., RCMP said alcohol impairment appears to be a factor in the incident that occurred just before 3 a.m.

Police said they received reports of an impaired driver operating a red motorcycle in the 20300 block of Fraser Highway. As officers arrived on scene, police said a witness directed them to Logan Avenue near 200 Street where the driver was lying on the side of the road and the motorcycle was in the ditch.

Logan Avenue between 200 and 204 streets remained closed for just over six-and-a-half hours as Langley’s Criminal Crash Investigation Team (CCIT) and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) were brought in to investigate what happened.

Police said the investigation into what happened continues.

Story continues below advertisement

Langley RCMP ask anyone who witnessed the collision or the actions of the driver prior to it to contact them at 604 532-3200.

Click to play video: 'Langley family dealing with costly road to recovery following car crash'
Langley family dealing with costly road to recovery following car crash
LangleyMotorcycle CrashLangley RCMPLangley crashLogan AvenueLangley Motorcycle CrashLangley crash TuesdayLogan Avenue crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices