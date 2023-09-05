Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal, New York train service set to resume after summer shutdown

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2023 2:39 pm
Amtrak says it aims to relaunch passenger train service between Montreal and New York City next week, a route that typically carries more than 100,000 travellers per year. An Amtrak train leaves Burlington, Vt., for New York City on Friday, July 29, 2022. View image in full screen
Amtrak says it aims to relaunch passenger train service between Montreal and New York City next week, a route that typically carries more than 100,000 travellers per year. An Amtrak train leaves Burlington, Vt., for New York City on Friday, July 29, 2022. Lisa Rathke AP/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Amtrak says it aims to relaunch passenger train service between Montreal and New York City next week, a route that typically carries more than 100,000 travellers per year.

However, the American rail giant says it still needs to work out several operational details before the Sept. 11 planned restart.

Amtrak announced in late June it would halt service on the Canadian National Railway Co. line due to speed restrictions prompted by summer heat, which can cause kinks in the steel tracks.

Click to play video: 'Amtrak rail service resumes between Vancouver and Seattle'
Amtrak rail service resumes between Vancouver and Seattle
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It has cited what it called an inconsistent application of CN’s heat order policy, which limited trains to 16 km/h on some stretches during hot days and left passengers delayed for up to four hours.

CN has pointed the finger right back, saying Amtrak failed to pay for maintenance that would have allowed upgrades to the track, which could then withstand the soaring summer temperatures.

Amtrak says it has been in discussion with CN and New York state’s transportation department on various solutions for the scenic route, dubbed the Adirondack line.

More on Canada
MontrealNew YorkCN RailAmtrakAmtrak passenger trainAmtrak summer shutdownheat shutdown commuter railMontreal New York train serviceNew York Montreal traintrain summer shutdown
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices