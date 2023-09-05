Menu

Economy

Kelowna farmers market finds new permanent home in Landmark District

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 5:10 pm
Drought impact on B.C. farmers
WATCH: Thousands are adversely affected by the hundreds of wildfires burning across the province right now but nearly every British Columbian will be feeling the affects of the current drought, likely for years to come. As Travis Prasad reports, the current dry conditions mean farmers are already feeling the impact to their operations, and it will hurt us all where we can least afford it in our wallets – Jul 15, 2023
After years of uncertainty, the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market has finally found a new home.

The Landmark District will serve as the new backdrop for the market starting in April of 2024. The exact location within the neighbourhood has yet to be determined, but a community re-envisioning project is underway and the future should become more clear once that’s complete.

“This is more than just a relocation; it’s a vision of how we see the Landmark District evolving,” Stober Group COO, Lisa Lock said in a press release.

“The inclusion of the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is central to this vision, adding more vibrancy and life to the district. Their presence is pivotal in making this community a bustling hub, enriching our ongoing commitment to local farmers, artisans, small businesses,  and the community at large.”

Okanagan cherry harvest well underway

Allie Becker, president of the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market, said the partnership with Stober Group represents a shared dedication to enriching the community.

“We’re excited to grow in a space that resonates with the spirit of Kelowna,” Becker said.

The farmers’ market is currently on a 1.97-acre parcel of land at the corner of Dilworth Drive and Springfield Road is owned by Orchard Park Mall.

B.C. craft vendors allowed to return to outdoor farmers markets

It was always in limbo, with operators knowing once the land went up for sale it would have to move. In May of this year it went up for sale with a price tag of $13 million.

Stober Group, rooted in Kelowna, BC since 1962, is a family-owned and operated company with a rich history.

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market Society has operated in the city for more than 28 years.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

