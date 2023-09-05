Alberta post-secondary schools get $27.3M for innovation, tech research

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta universities will receive $27.3 million over four years for innovative technology research as part of the province’s Major Innovation Fund.

In a news release, the Alberta government said the goal of the fund is to help post-secondary schools “accelerate research and commercialization in the areas of medical devices, electronic and mobile health, clean energy, and space and defence technologies.”

The government hopes it will also see increased investments, job creation and talent retention.

“Alberta is home to a world-class research ecosystem,” said University of Alberta President Bill Flanagan, “and this government funding will reinforce our province’s reputation as a place where academics and industry work together to commercialize ideas and solve real-world problems.”

The universities of Alberta and Calgary will work with eligible post-secondary institutions and leading industry partners “to capitalize on Alberta’s research excellence and attract investments into the technology sector,” the province said.

“Alberta’s post-secondary institutions have delivered world-class research in many fields including artificial intelligence, health care, energy, agriculture, and so much more,” Nate Glubish, minister of technology and innovation, said.