TimShop: Tim Hortons introduces nostalgic, vintage-inspired clothing line

Tim Hortons is once again making a foray into streetwear and has launched a new collection of limited-edition apparel for the most die-hard fans of the Canadian coffee shop.

The Toronto-based chain’s new online store, TimShop.ca, is stocking a range of T-shirts, sweatshirts and jogging pants in trendy neutrals and brights, emblazoned with retro logos and slogans.

It’s not the first time Tims has served up clothing and accessories — in 2022 it unveiled a line of athleisure wear celebrating the well-known “Tims Run” and in 2021 it teamed up with Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber to deliver a line of “Timbiebs” tote bags, toques and fanny packs.

This is the biggest merchandise drop for the company yet; hungry fans can pick up merch from one of three capsule collections titled “Always Fresh,” “Always Tims” and “Always Fun.”

Leaning into nostalgia, the “Always Tims” collection features classic Tims and Timbits logos and slogans on hoodies, T-shirts and mesh-back ballcaps.

View image in full screen The new Tim Hortons clothing line features fun and nostalgic streetwear for the nation’s biggest coffee fans. Courtesy / Tim Hortons

The “Always Fresh” collection features a more minimalist look, with matching sweatsuit separates and T-shirts tagged with “Always Fresh, Always Delicious.”

View image in full screen TimShop.ca features a range of styles, from vintage-inspired to modern. Courtesy / Tim Hortons

The “Always Fun” collection lives up to its name, with a variety of styles of T-shirts, sweats and hats that celebrate a love for donuts and “Double Double” coffee orders.

“There are so many Canadians from coast to coast to coast who have told us they would love to see more apparel from us that celebrate the nostalgic look of Tim Hortons and a more modern reflection of the brand today,” said Markus Sturm, the company’s senior vice-president of consumer goods, digital and loyalty, in a press release.

The online store isn’t just limiting its offerings to clothing, however. Customers can also buy Nespresso pods, ground coffee and K-cups for tea, and the chain says additional merch will drop on National Coffee Day on Oct. 1.