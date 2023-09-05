Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Vancouver on track to see home price stabilization amid higher borrowing costs: Board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2023 1:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Move-in day on campus amidst a housing crisis'
Move-in day on campus amidst a housing crisis
Some post-secondary students in Metro Vancouver have managed to win the lottery housing sweepstakes, moving into on-campus residences today. As Paul Johnson reports, they know how lucky they are in the midst of an affordable housing crisis.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says higher borrowing costs combined with seasonal patterns are putting the housing market on track to see slowing sales and price stabilization.

The board’s outlook is being informed by August sales, which totalled 2,296, 13.8 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.

Compared with a year earlier, August sales jumped more than 21 per cent.

There were 3,943 new listings last month, a roughly 18 per cent increase from a year earlier, but new listings remained 5.3 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.

Click to play video: 'Pricey but small Vancouver SRA stirring up Canada’s opposition leaders'
Pricey but small Vancouver SRA stirring up Canada’s opposition leaders

The composite benchmark price for Metro Vancouver hit $1,208,400, a 2.5 per cent increase from August 2022 and a less than one per cent decrease from July.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The board’s director of economics and data analytics says the numbers are proof that Metro Vancouver’s housing market bucked many pundits’ predictions of a major slowdown, but the market is tempering.

“It’s a bit of a tortoise and hare story this year, with sales starting the year slowly while prices increased due to low inventory levels,” Andrew Lis said in a press release on Tuesday.

“As fall approaches, sales have caught up with the price gains, but both metrics are now slowing to a pace that is more in-line with historical seasonal patterns, and with what one might expect given that borrowing costs are where they are.”

More on Money
Real EstateVancouver real estateVancouver housingVancouver Housing MarketReal Estate Board Of Greater VancouverVancouver Rental MarketVancouver house pricesMetro Vancouver Housing MarketVancouver homebuilds
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices