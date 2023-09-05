Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Hollywood strikes leaves US$500M hole in Warner Bros. profit outlook

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 5, 2023 1:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Impact of Ongoing Hollywood Strike on BC Film/TV Industry'
Impact of Ongoing Hollywood Strike on BC Film/TV Industry
WATCH - Impact of Ongoing Hollywood Strike on BC Film/TV Industry – Aug 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Warner Bros. Discovery is cutting its profit expectations for the year, saying it will likely incur costs as high as US$500 million tied to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strike.

The U.S. film and television industries remain paralyzed by the dual strikes. The writers strike began in May and the actors joined them on July 14.

Warner Bros. Discovery owns HBO and Max, CNN, TNT and a host of other entertainment outlets, including DC Comics.

Click to play video: 'Impact of Ongoing Hollywood Strike on BC Film/TV Industry'
Impact of Ongoing Hollywood Strike on BC Film/TV Industry
Trending Now

The company said in a regulatory filing that it now expects 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be between US$10.5 billion to US$11 billion, down from US$11 billion to $11.5 billion.

Story continues below advertisement

“While (Warner Bros. Discovery) is hopeful that these strikes will be resolved soon, it cannot predict when the strikes will ultimately end. With both guilds still on strike today, the company now assumes the financial impact to (Warner Bros. Discovery) of these strikes will persist through the end of 2023,” the company stated.

Shares of Warner Bros., based in New York City, rose about two per cent Tuesday.

More on World
Warner Bros.hollywood strikeHollywood newsHollywood StrikesHollywood StudiosWarner Bros DiscoveryWarner Bros. Discovery earningsWarner Bros. Discovery profitWarner Bros. Discovery sharesWarner Bros. Discovery stockWarner Bros. Discovery value
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices