Peterborough Public Health issues second heat warning of summer season

Peterborough Public Health has issued just its second heat warning of the summer season — coming in the first week of September.

On Tuesday morning, the health unit issued a heat warning that is expected to remain in effect until Thursday, Sept. 7. Environment Canada reports daytime temperatures are expected to reach between 29 C and 34 C on Tuesday and Wednesday with a humidex near 40 on both days. Cooler temperatures are expected overnight. Rain is expected to arrive Thursday night into Friday to cool temperatures.

The health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation — says heat-related health risks are greatest for people experiencing homelessness, older adults, infants and young children, those taking certain medications or with certain conditions such as respiratory, cardiac and psychiatric conditions, and outdoor workers.

“Peterborough Public Health encourages all stakeholders and service providers to advise at-risk clients of the heat warning and precautions they can take to prevent and manage heat-related illness,” the health unit stated. “If you are taking medication or have a health condition, ask your healthcare provider if it increases your health risk in the heat and follow their recommendations.”

Story continues below advertisement

Also on Tuesday, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit issued a similiar heat warning for its jurisdiction which includes the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County.

The HKPR District Health Unit is taking protective action by alerting the public of extreme heat events to prevent and reduce heat-related illnesses and direct community response and outreach to at-risk and priority populations. Based on criteria from Environment Canada, the HKPR District Health Unit will issue the following alerts:

Heat Warning: when the daytime temperature is expected to be 31°C or higher, with a minimum overnight low of 20°C or higher, for two (2) consecutive days. A heat warning can also be issued when the humidex is forecast to be 40 or higher for two (2) consecutive days.

when the daytime temperature is expected to be 31°C or higher, with a minimum overnight low of 20°C or higher, for two (2) consecutive days. A heat warning can also be issued when the humidex is forecast to be 40 or higher for two (2) consecutive days. Extending Heat Warning: when the same conditions apply above, but the heat event is expected to last for three or more days in a row.

City of Peterborough services

Also on Tuesday, the One Roof Community Centre will have extended hours from 8:30 a.m to 9:30 p.m. until Wednesday due to the heat warning.

Story continues below advertisement

Located at 99 Brock St., the centre provides services on behalf of the city and Peterborough County. Lunch will be served between 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. For a full description of meals and other services that One Roof provides, visit oneroofptbo.ca.

Water Filling Stations

Outdoor water bottle filling stations are available at city facilities in the following locations:

Quaker Foods City Square at 215 Charlotte St.

Eastgate Park at 2150 Ashburnham Dr.

Peterborough Marina at 92 George St. N.

Indoor water bottle filling stations are available at these city facilities during hours of operation:

Peterborough Public Library at 345 Aylmer St.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre at 775 Brealey Dr.

Healthy Planet Arena at 911 Monaghan Rd.

Kinsmen Civic Centre at 1 Kinsmen Way

Homelessness Services

Emergency shelters are open and available to people experiencing homelessness who require emergency overnight shelter:

YES Shelter for Youth at 196 Brock St. Call 705-748-3851

Brock Mission Men’s Shelter at 217 Murray St. Call 705-748-4766

Cameron House Women’s Shelter at 738 Chemong Rd. Call 705-748-4766

Overflow Shelter at 210 Wolfe St. Call 705-748-4766 and ask for Overflow Shelter

Emergency After Hours Services related to emergency shelter are available through the Social Services by calling 705-926-0096. The Peterborough Social Services website has full details at peterborough.ca/socialservices.