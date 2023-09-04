CFL slaps Riders defensive lineman Robertson with one-game suspension for head butt

Send this page to someone via email

The CFL has suspended Saskatchewan defensive end Pete Robertson for a game following his head butt of Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros during a game Sunday.

The CFL announced the suspension Monday, following the Roughriders’ 32-30 overtime home win over the Blue Bombers.

According to the CFL, Robertson will serve the suspension when the two teams meet again Saturday at IG Field.

Late in the fourth quarter, Robertson batted down a second-down pass from Collaros. Afterwards, Robertson head-butted the veteran quarterback, knocking Collaros to the turf.

Initially, there was no penalty called but a late flag was thrown and Robertson received a 15-yard unnecessary roughness call and was allowed to continue playing.

What was disturbing about the hit was it came after the play ended. It also certainly appeared like Robertson looked directly at the six-foot, 219-pound Collaros before delivering the head butt.

And while Collaros was on the ground, Robertson could be seen flexing.

Collaros, the CFL’s outstanding player the last two seasons, has dealt with concussions during his career. He had to leave the game for three plays but did return.

And Winnipeg scored a touchdown anyway to go ahead 24-20 with 4:05 remaining.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2023.