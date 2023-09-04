Menu

Canada

TMU suspends men’s soccer team, investigating alleged ‘concerning behaviour’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2023 6:47 pm
Toronto Metropolitan University has suspended its men's soccer team and is investigating it for "serious and concerning behaviour."
Toronto Metropolitan University has suspended its men's soccer team and is investigating it for "serious and concerning behaviour." Students make their way around the renamed Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) in Toronto, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Toronto Metropolitan University has suspended its men’s soccer team and is investigating it for what it describes as “serious and concerning behaviour.”

The school issued a statement saying it had received a report about the unspecified conduct and the team would be suspended until “further notice.”

TMU already forfeited two road games.

The team was scheduled to play against Laurentian on Saturday and Nipissing on Sunday.



A spokesperson said the school “cannot confirm any other details, including the nature of the allegations, as an investigation is underway.”

Among the details that could not be confirmed was a report in the Eyeopener, one of the school’s student newspapers, alleging the behaviour was tied to hazing.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

