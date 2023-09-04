Teen charged with murder in northern Manitoba fatal shooting

Moose Lake RCMP say a 15-year-old youth from a nearby First Nation has been charged in connection with a Saturday morning shooting in the northern Manitoba community.
Officers arrived at a home in Moose Lake, Man. just before 3 a.m. Saturday and found a 34-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He died shortly after being air-lifted to a Winnipeg hospital.
A teen from Mosakahiken Cree Nation faces second-degree murder charges and remains in custody.
The investigation continues.
Boy, 5, rescued from burning Moose Lake home in weekend blaze
Comments