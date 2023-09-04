Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen charged with murder in northern Manitoba fatal shooting

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted September 4, 2023 5:29 pm
RCMP Moose Lake detachment. A 15-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in the community Saturday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP Moose Lake detachment. A 15-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in the community Saturday morning. RCMP Manitoba
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Moose Lake RCMP say a 15-year-old youth from a nearby First Nation has been charged in connection with a Saturday morning shooting in the northern Manitoba community.

Officers arrived at a home in Moose Lake, Man. just before 3 a.m. Saturday and found a 34-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He died shortly after being air-lifted to a Winnipeg hospital.

A teen from Mosakahiken Cree Nation faces second-degree murder charges and remains in custody.

The investigation continues.

Click to play video: 'Boy, 5, rescued from burning Moose Lake home in weekend blaze'
Boy, 5, rescued from burning Moose Lake home in weekend blaze
Manitoba homicideMoose Lake RCMPManitoba shootingMoose Lake HomicideMoose Lake Shootingmanitoba teen shootingyouth shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices