Teen charged with murder in northern Manitoba fatal shooting

Moose Lake RCMP say a 15-year-old youth from a nearby First Nation has been charged in connection with a Saturday morning shooting in the northern Manitoba community.

Officers arrived at a home in Moose Lake, Man. just before 3 a.m. Saturday and found a 34-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He died shortly after being air-lifted to a Winnipeg hospital.

A teen from Mosakahiken Cree Nation faces second-degree murder charges and remains in custody.

The investigation continues.