Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Montreal police allege man intentionally drove into a group of people, injuring six

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2023 2:36 pm
Montreal police allege man intentionally drove into a group of people, injuring six
WATCH: Montreal police say they have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of intentionally driving a car into six people on Sunday evening. The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in a park in the city’s Montreal North borough.
Montreal police say they have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of intentionally driving a car into six people on Sunday evening.

Police say none of the people who were struck suffered life-threatening injuries, though several were seriously hurt.

The event occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in a park in the city’s Montreal North borough.

Police say a fight had broken out between several people before the man struck a group with a vehicle.

Trending Now

Police spokeswoman Const. Veronique Dubuc says the man is expected to appear in court on Monday.

She says the investigation is ongoing and the cause of the fight remains unknown.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

