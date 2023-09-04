Montreal police allege man intentionally drove into a group of people, injuring six

Montreal police say they have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of intentionally driving a car into six people on Sunday evening.
Police say none of the people who were struck suffered life-threatening injuries, though several were seriously hurt.
The event occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in a park in the city’s Montreal North borough.
Police say a fight had broken out between several people before the man struck a group with a vehicle.
Police spokeswoman Const. Veronique Dubuc says the man is expected to appear in court on Monday.
She says the investigation is ongoing and the cause of the fight remains unknown.
