A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was stabbed in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to Humber Boulevard and Weston Road just before 8 a.m. on Monday for reports of a stabbing.

Police said a man stabbed a woman in the lobby of an apartment building.

The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious injuries, according to police.

Officers said the suspect was arrested at the scene.