Two men dead after their vehicles collided near Lansdowne, N.B., early Saturday

Police say two men are dead after their vehicles collided in Lansdowne, N.B., early Saturday morning.
New Brunswick RCMP said in a news release that they were called shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.
Police say a 51-year-old Kilburn, N.B., man and an 18-year-old man from Fosterville, N.B., died at the scene from their injuries.
They say both men were the sole occupants of their vehicles.
Police say the cause of the crash remains unknown.
The province’s coroners office is also investigating the deaths.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2023.
