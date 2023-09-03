Air quality statement issued for parts of B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Wildfire smoke blanketing parts of British Columbia has prompted a new air quality statement from Environment Canada.

The statement includes parts of the 100 Mile, B.C. Peace River, Cariboo, Fraser Canyon and Okanagan Valley regions.

According to Environment Canada, residents in these areas are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 hours, and on Monday, the conditions are projected to become more widespread.

5:06 Health Matters: Implications of wildfire smoke

“People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke,” Environment Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Speak with your health care provider about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events and maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home and always carrying these medications with you during wildfire season.”

For those who are required to be outside in the affected areas, Environment Canada suggests wearing a proper-fitted respirator-type mask that blocks air from passing through small openings between the mask and face.

Officials say that even at a low concentration, wildfire smoke can still be harmful to everyone’s health.