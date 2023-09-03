Vehicle rollover in Toronto sends 2 to hospital

At least one person has serious injuries after a vehicle rolled over in Toronto on Sunday.
Toronto police said a vehicle rollover was reported around Martin Grove Road and Albion Road after 1 p.m.
Paramedics told Global News they were at the scene of the incident. They said one person was taken hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
In an update, police said two people were taken to hospital.
Road closures were put in place but expected to be lifted not long after the collision.
