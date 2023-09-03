Menu

Traffic

Vehicle rollover in Toronto sends 2 to hospital

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 3, 2023 3:08 pm
Toronto paramedics took on person to hospital after a vehicle rollover was reported around Martin Grove Road and Albion Road after 1 p.m. Sunday. View image in full screen
Toronto paramedics took on person to hospital after a vehicle rollover was reported around Martin Grove Road and Albion Road after 1 p.m. Sunday. Isaac Callan/Global News
At least one person has serious injuries after a vehicle rolled over in Toronto on Sunday.

Toronto police said a vehicle rollover was reported around Martin Grove Road and Albion Road after 1 p.m.

Paramedics told Global News they were at the scene of the incident. They said one person was taken hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In an update, police said two people were taken to hospital.

Road closures were put in place but expected to be lifted not long after the collision.

