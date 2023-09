See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 69-year-old is dead after a crash at a Cayuga, Ont. racetrack.

OPP say emergency crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday to the Toronto Motorsports Park on Kohler Road.

Two dragsters reportedly crashed and one of the drivers, a 69-year-old resident of North York, was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Police say the National Hot Rod Association is investigating.