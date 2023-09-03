Menu

Canada

Protestors in Regina calling for student pronoun and sex education policy to be rescinded

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted September 3, 2023 1:33 pm
Protestors from across Saskatchewan spoke out against new legislations that require teachers to notify parents if their child under the age of 17 wants to change their name or pronouns and allow parents to opt their child out of sexual education.
Hundreds of protestors brought drums and pride flags to the front lawn of the Regina legislative building on Sept. 2, objecting to the new school policies from the education ministry.

They spoke out against new legislation requiring teachers to notify parents if their child under the age of 17 wants to change their name or pronouns and allow parents to opt their child out of sexual education.

“I was shocked. I was concerned. I was scared. I was worried about not only my well being but especially the well being of our youth and our youth group,” said Arianna Giroux, executive director of University of Regina Pride.

Giroux said she was filled with joy to see the hundreds in attendance.

Speakers at the protest said they worry that the policies will increase the risk of homelessness, violence, and suicide in LGBTQIA2S+ youth.

Former teacher Damara Juneau said the policies made her feel angry. She said it made her feel the “need to do something about it and stand up for trans kids.”

“Rescind the policy,” Juneau said. “I don’t think that we need a policy like this in place. It’s taking us back, it’s not moving us forward, it’s not helping anyone.”

The University of Regina Pride Centre is pushing against the provincial government with a lawsuit and its case will go to court for the first time on Tuesday.

ProtestEducationtrans rightsEducation ministrylgbtqsPolicy ChangeQueer youthtrans youthPronoun Policy
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

