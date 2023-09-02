Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

BC Ferries: Sunshine Coast, Powell River ferries at risk of being cancelled

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 2, 2023 6:13 pm
Click to play video: 'BC Ferries heads into one of its busiest long weekends'
BC Ferries heads into one of its busiest long weekends
BC Ferries is heading into another busy long weekend while still down one of its largest vessels. As Global's Cassidy Mosconi reports, despite confidence that it will be a smooth long weekend -- things aren't looking good for sailings in the months ahead.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BC Ferries is warning a number of sailings between the Sunshine Coast and Powell River are at risk of being cancelled.

Sailings on both Saturday and Sunday are at risk due to staffing issues.

The following sailings are at risk of being cancelled on Saturday:

  • 4:55 p.m. departing Saltery Bay (Powell River)
  • 6:00 p.m. departing Earls Cove (Sunshine Coast)
  • 7:05 p.m. departing Saltery Bay (Powell River)
  • 8:05 p.m. departing Earls Cove (Sunshine Coast)
  • 9:00 p.m. departing Saltery Bay (Powell River)
  • 10:00 p.m. departing Earls Cove (Sunshine Coast)
Click to play video: 'BC Ferries on deployment of vessels and Coastal Renaissance update'
BC Ferries on deployment of vessels and Coastal Renaissance update

On Sunday, the 5:35 a.m. departing Saltery Bay (Powell River) and 6:30 a.m. departing Earls Cove (Sunshine Coast) are at risk as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“We require a specific number of staff members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” BC Ferries staff said in a release.

Trending Now

“Should any sailings be impacted, we will notify customers via Service Notice as soon as the information is confirmed.”

BC Ferries said it working to try and secure a crew. It is urging possible passengers to stay up to date with the latest information on its X account or its website.

Click to play video: 'Another whale hit by BC Ferries’ vessel'
Another whale hit by BC Ferries’ vessel
BC FerriesBC Ferries cancellationsBC Ferries long weekendBC long weekend travelBC Ferries sunshine coastBC Ferries cancellations Sunshine CoastBC Ferries Powell River
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices