BC Ferries: Sunshine Coast, Powell River ferries at risk of being cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries is warning a number of sailings between the Sunshine Coast and Powell River are at risk of being cancelled.

Sailings on both Saturday and Sunday are at risk due to staffing issues.

The following sailings are at risk of being cancelled on Saturday:

4:55 p.m. departing Saltery Bay (Powell River)

6:00 p.m. departing Earls Cove (Sunshine Coast)

7:05 p.m. departing Saltery Bay (Powell River)

8:05 p.m. departing Earls Cove (Sunshine Coast)

9:00 p.m. departing Saltery Bay (Powell River)

10:00 p.m. departing Earls Cove (Sunshine Coast)

4:28 BC Ferries on deployment of vessels and Coastal Renaissance update

On Sunday, the 5:35 a.m. departing Saltery Bay (Powell River) and 6:30 a.m. departing Earls Cove (Sunshine Coast) are at risk as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“We require a specific number of staff members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” BC Ferries staff said in a release.

“Should any sailings be impacted, we will notify customers via Service Notice as soon as the information is confirmed.”

BC Ferries said it working to try and secure a crew. It is urging possible passengers to stay up to date with the latest information on its X account or its website.