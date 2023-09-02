‘Giddy up ‘n Go’ to the Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition

Send this page to someone via email

The wait is finally over, the annual Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition has returned with five days of a boot-stomping good time.

This year the IPE turns 122, and every year there’s a theme highlighting one of the many facets of the fair, this year’s theme is ‘Giddy up ‘n Go’, to highlight the rodeo that happens each night.

It’s so exciting. We’re glad we’re back,” said Heather King, general manager of the I.P.E.

During the IPE there’s everything a country heart could ask for; from rodeo events, horsemanship competitions, a midway, 4-H Club shows, presentations and so much more.

Each night as dusk falls on the fairgrounds Armstrong’s own Chelaine McInroy opens the rodeo with the national anthem.

“I love the feeling of community here, obviously I am a little biased because it’s my home town but it’s nice having such a big event put a spotlight on my hometown,” said McInroy.

The professional rodeo runs every night from Wednesday, Aug. 30 until Saturday, Sept. 2 then the Professional Bull Riders [P.B.R.] closes out the IPE with a bang.

Experience the Interior Provincial Exhibition at night

This year at the IPE, the Vernon Pigeon and Poultry Club’s flock has made its grand return.

“It’s our first here back for about three years so all of our exhibitors are really excited about being able to show,” said Jim Perry, president of the Vernon Pigeon and Poultry Club.

It’s here where you can see their unique feathered friends proudly displaying their ribbons.

“These are heritage birds. These are fancy birds, so they are bred specifically for show and for heritage. Some of these breeders have worked years and years to bring them to the standard that you see here,” said Perry.

Get to know the animals at the Armstrong IPE

One of the most exciting events at the IPE every year is the Mini Chuckwagon Races; high stakes, high-speed races that both the horses and the drivers live for.

“It’s a 35-second adrenaline rush that doesn’t top anything,” said Carl Earl, mini chuckwagon racer.

“You’re only as fast as your slowest horse, we broke and trained probably hundreds of horses and what you see here is the elite, because they love to race.”

Mini Chuckwagon Racers speed around Armstrong IPE

You have one more day to catch the Mini Chuckwagon Races at the IPE Grounds on Sunday, Sept. 1 and if you miss that, you’ll have to wait for the fair to return next year. For a full list of events at the Armstrong IPE visit www.armstrongipe.com