Fire

B.C. wildfires: Evacuation order downgraded for Bush Creek East blaze

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 2, 2023 3:59 pm
File photo of charred land from the Bush Creek East wildfire. View image in full screen
File photo of charred land from the Bush Creek East wildfire. BC Wildfire Service
Wildfire officials in B.C.’s Southern Interior have downgraded an evacuation order for the Bush Creek East blaze.

On Saturday, the Thompson Nicola Regional District downgraded an order affecting 23 properties in Electoral Area P (Rivers and the Peaks).

With the order rescinded, those properties are now part of a revised evacuation alert zone that includes 15 other properties along the west side of Little Shuswap Lake. The alert includes part of Loakin-Bear Creek Road.

Click to play video: 'Uneasy Relations in Shuswap Wildfire Situation'
Uneasy Relations in Shuswap Wildfire Situation

“This evacuation alert is in place to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary,” said the regional district.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation order. However, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

The sprawling wildfire, which is currently estimated at 43,067 hectares, is burning in both the Columbia-Shuswap and Thompson-Nicola regional districts.

As of Saturday, 172 wildland firefighters were on scene, along with 90 pieces of heavy equipment, 70 structure protection personnel and 14 helicopters.

Click to play video: 'Calls to increase support for volunteer forest firefighters'
Calls to increase support for volunteer forest firefighters
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

