Canada

What’s open, what’s closed in Winnipeg for Labour Day 2023

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 2, 2023 2:17 pm
Mature man in his 40s holding open sign on door of business, looking through window, optimism, aspiration, resilience View image in full screen
Here’s what’s open and what’s closed in Winnipeg for Labour Day 2023. Getty Images
Here’s what’s open and what’s closed in Winnipeg for Labour Day 2023.

Government facilities/services:

  • All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.
  • Most provincial offices will be closed.
  • Garbage and recycling collection will operate on a normal schedule.
  • Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail; post offices operated by private companies may be open.
  • The city’s helpline, 311, will be available 24/7.
  • Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed.

Shopping (some retailers will be operating on different hours):

  • Kildonan place — open. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Grant Park — open. 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Polo Park — open. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Garden City Shopping Centre — closed.
  • St. Vital Mall — open. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Outlet Collection Winnipeg — open. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open.
  • Most grocery stores will be open.
  • Most Manitoba Liquor Marts will be open.
Recreation:

Attractions:

  • Assiniboine Park Zoo — open
  • The Forks Market — open
  • The Canadian Museum for Human Rights – open
  • The Manitoba Museum – open
  • Some bars and restaurants will be open
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

