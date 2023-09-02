Menu

Canada

Police, coroner investigating after body found in Saint John River

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2023 10:23 am
Police offered few details about the body, as it was reported that it was discovered by a fisher in the Saint John River on Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Police in New Brunswick are investigating the discovery of a body along the Saint John River.

City police offered few details about the body, which was discovered on Friday at around 1 p.m.

They say a fisher found the body in the river, just north of the city’s famed Reversing Falls.

Police offered no details about the person’s name, age or gender.

The cause of death was not provided but police say an autopsy will be performed.

The force’s Major Crime Unit, and the province’s coroner, will continue to investigate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2023.

New BrunswickBody FoundBodySaint John RiverReversing Fallsbody found saint john riverfisher finds body
© 2023 The Canadian Press

