Edmonton man who saved girl in pond made honorary firefighter, gets provincial award

A man who saved a girl from drowning in a north Edmonton pond was made an honorary firefighter Wednesday.

Fred Wasylyshyn, 86, also received a provincial award for his heroic efforts on Friday.

On Aug. 24, Wasylyshyn was taking his dog, Bob, for his daily afternoon walk when he saved a four-year-old girl from a pond near his retirement home.

“I know that anybody could have done it, but I know I was there,” said Waslylyshyn. “I’d been feeling sorry for myself for months and months because I can’t do this, I can’t do that, but when it comes down to it, people can do things.”

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) Chief Joe Zatylny said that “what Fred did was true heroism.”

“He saw someone needing help and he didn’t hesitate to respond. It was an absolute honour to meet Fred and spend some time with him today.”

EFRS said Wasylyshyn received an EFRS hat and shirt and a certificate commemorating the honour.

Cheryl Smith, Wasylyshyn’s daughter, said the week has been overwhelming and heartwarming.

“The phone is blowing up, it’s just been amazing,” Smith said.

“I’m a lucky girl. I was born to a hero – he’s always been mine but I’m happy to share him with the rest of the world.”

Another one of the man’s daughters, Tara Wasylyshyn, said her dad has always been strong.

“He’s always had compassion, he always manages to be there at the right time, he’s got a heart of gold,” she said.