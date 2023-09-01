Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Edmonton man who saved girl in pond made honorary firefighter, gets provincial award

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 1, 2023 6:25 pm
Fred Wasylyshyn was made an honorary member of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services Wednesday Aug. 30 2023.
Fred Wasylyshyn was made an honorary member of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services Wednesday Aug. 30 2023. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man who saved a girl from drowning in a north Edmonton pond was made an honorary firefighter Wednesday.

Fred Wasylyshyn, 86, also received a provincial award for his heroic efforts on Friday.

On Aug. 24, Wasylyshyn was taking his dog, Bob, for his daily afternoon walk when he saved a four-year-old girl from a pond near his retirement home.

“I know that anybody could have done it, but I know I was there,” said Waslylyshyn. “I’d been feeling sorry for myself for months and months because I can’t do this, I can’t do that, but when it comes down to it, people can do things.”

Click to play video: 'Man hailed rescues struggling child from north Edmonton pond'
Man hailed rescues struggling child from north Edmonton pond

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) Chief Joe Zatylny said that “what Fred did was true heroism.”

Story continues below advertisement

“He saw someone needing help and he didn’t hesitate to respond. It was an absolute honour to meet Fred and spend some time with him today.”

EFRS said Wasylyshyn received an EFRS hat and shirt and a certificate commemorating the honour.

Fred Wasylyshyn was made an honorary member of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Fred Wasylyshyn was made an honorary member of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services
Trending Now

Cheryl Smith, Wasylyshyn’s daughter, said the week has been overwhelming and heartwarming.

“The phone is blowing up, it’s just been amazing,” Smith said.

“I’m a lucky girl. I was born to a hero – he’s always been mine but I’m happy to share him with the rest of the world.”

Another one of the man’s daughters, Tara Wasylyshyn, said her dad has always been strong.

“He’s always had compassion, he always manages to be there at the right time, he’s got a heart of gold,” she said.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Edmonton Fire Rescue ServicesEdmonton firefightersEFRSGirl RescuedJoe ZatylnyPond RescueFred Wasylyshyn
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices