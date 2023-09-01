Guelph police to phone residents for input on new strategic plan

Send this page to someone via email

You might be getting a phone call from someone representing the Guelph Police Service.

But they say it is fine. If your call display reads “ORACLE” or “ORACLEPOLL”, you are being asked to pick up the phone.

Guelph police have commissioned Oracle to conduct a telephone survey starting on Tuesday.

They say they will be asking questions about what respondents think is important for the community when it comes to policing.

They will collect input that will be used to develop a new strategic plan to set priorities for the police force in the coming years.

The survey will take eight to 10 minutes to complete. It’s voluntary and anonymous.

Anyone who does not receive a call and wants to offer their thoughts can contact Guelph Police Service by email at: research@guelphpolice.ca.