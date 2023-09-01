Menu

Canada

Fishery officers seize 8,000 lobsters in New Brunswick, arrest two Nova Scotians

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2023 3:34 pm
Click to play video: 'How rising water temperatures are affecting marine life in Atlantic Canada'
How rising water temperatures are affecting marine life in Atlantic Canada
As ocean water temperatures continue to rise, researchers are looking into how the marine ecosystem is being affected. New species are migrating north more frequently, a shift that currently has unknown consequences on the marine life in Atlantic Canada – including lobster. Megan King has more. – Aug 18, 2023
The federal Fisheries Department says two people from Nova Scotia were arrested this week in New Brunswick following the seizure of thousands of lobsters.

In a social media post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, officials say two people were arrested near Moncton, N.B., on Wednesday for infractions under the Fisheries Act.

The pair, who are from Saulnierville, N.S., were later released.

Fishery officers seized 110 crates containing more than 8,000 lobsters.

The department released no other details about the arrests, but says the seized lobsters were returned live into the ocean near Meteghan, N.S.

Trending Now

Officials warn that any unlicensed fishing is subject to enforcement action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2023.

