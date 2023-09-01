Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspects sought after puppy reported stolen from home in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 3:38 pm
Police are searching for a puppy reported stolen from a home in Toronto.
Police are searching for a puppy reported stolen from a home in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking to identify two suspects after a puppy was stolen from a home in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Thursday at around 4:19 p.m., officers received a report of a break and enter in the Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive area.

Officers said two male suspects gained entry into a house and stole a beige, four-month-old micro American Bulldog puppy and several pieces of jewelry.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a black, four-door Hyundai sedan.

Police said the suspects fled in a four-door sedan Hyundai.
Police said the suspects fled in a four-door sedan Hyundai.

Police are now searching for a male suspect who was seen wearing a grey Nike hooded sweater, grey track pants, white shoes, yellow and white gloves and a black face mask.

Story continues below advertisement
Police are seeking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation in Toronto.
Trending Now

The second suspect is also male, and was seen wearing a black hooded sweater, grey track ants, black shoes, one white and one black glove and a black face mask.

Police are seeking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation in Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceBreak And EnterTPSCrime TorontoStolen Puppybreak and enter torontopuppy stolentoronto puppy stolen
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices