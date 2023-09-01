Suspects sought after puppy reported stolen from home in Toronto

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to identify two suspects after a puppy was stolen from a home in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Thursday at around 4:19 p.m., officers received a report of a break and enter in the Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive area.

Officers said two male suspects gained entry into a house and stole a beige, four-month-old micro American Bulldog puppy and several pieces of jewelry.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a black, four-door Hyundai sedan.

Police are now searching for a male suspect who was seen wearing a grey Nike hooded sweater, grey track pants, white shoes, yellow and white gloves and a black face mask.

The second suspect is also male, and was seen wearing a black hooded sweater, grey track ants, black shoes, one white and one black glove and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.