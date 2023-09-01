Saskatoon fireworks festival will light the sky and close roads this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Nutrien Fireworks Festival will light the Saskatoon sky this long weekend and close many of the downtown streets.

The shows will kick off with a bang at approximately 9:35 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from the Broadway Bridge.

A unique show will play each night, choreographed to music.

Activities at River Landing, Spadina Crescent and Rotary Park will keep folks busy starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

“Over the last couple of years, our themes have focused on things like communications and the strength and resilience of our community. This year, we are getting a little more personal with our theme of ‘What friends are for,'” festival president Shad Ali said. “We all have those close friendships which stand on unspoken trusts and reliance, those people whom we know we can count on. That is what we are honouring and paying respect to this year.”

Road restrictions are already in place for the festival, according to the City of Saskatoon:

Spadina Crescent is closed between 3rd Avenue and 20th Street.

Public access to the Saskatoon Boat Launch is closed.

Spadina Crescent closed between 2nd and 3rd avenues.

Victoria Bridge closed between 11th and 19th streets.

Saskatchewan Crescent closed between 14th Street and McPherson Avenue.

These areas will remain closed until Sunday at noon.

Additional closures will be set nightly from 6:45 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday:

Broadway Bridge will be closed between 12th and 20th streets.

19th Street will be closed between 3rd and 4th avenues.

Saskatchewan Crescent will be closed between 14th Street and Broadway Avenue.

If weather impacts the fireworks show, the festival will take place on Sunday, with detours in place until Monday.