Canada

Regina Fire battles “significant fire” early Friday morning

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 1:29 pm
Crews were called to a “significant fire” on the 700 block of Garnett Street around 5:40 a.m. View image in full screen
Crews were called to a “significant fire” on the 700 block of Garnett Street around 5:40 a.m. Courtesy of Regina Fire
Regina Fire crews responded to a large house fire Friday morning.

Crews were called to a “significant fire” on the 700 block of Garnett Street around 5:40 a.m.

According to a tweet from Regina Fire, the fire which was up through the roof of the home spread to exposures on the other side of the building causing significant damage.

As of 7 a.m. on Friday, crews had the blaze under control but were asking people to avoid the area as crews continued to work.

There was no comment about potential injuries.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

