Regina Fire battles “significant fire” early Friday morning

Regina Fire crews responded to a large house fire Friday morning.

Crews were called to a “significant fire” on the 700 block of Garnett Street around 5:40 a.m.

Significant fire 700 Blk Garnett St. Fire through the roof on the main fire occupancy spread to the exposures on either side causing significant damage. Fire is under control at this point but operations continue. Please avoid the area while crews continue to work. #YQR pic.twitter.com/bvqITcwbK1 — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) September 1, 2023

According to a tweet from Regina Fire, the fire which was up through the roof of the home spread to exposures on the other side of the building causing significant damage.

As of 7 a.m. on Friday, crews had the blaze under control but were asking people to avoid the area as crews continued to work.

There was no comment about potential injuries.