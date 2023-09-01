Regina Fire battles “significant fire” early Friday morning

Regina Fire crews responded to a large house fire Friday morning.
Crews were called to a “significant fire” on the 700 block of Garnett Street around 5:40 a.m.
According to a tweet from Regina Fire, the fire which was up through the roof of the home spread to exposures on the other side of the building causing significant damage.
As of 7 a.m. on Friday, crews had the blaze under control but were asking people to avoid the area as crews continued to work.
There was no comment about potential injuries.
