West Kelowna home destroyed by overnight garage fire

An overnight house fire in West Kelowna isn’t thought to be related to the ongoing McDougall Creek wildfire.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue says crews were called out at 1 a.m., following a report of a garage fire on Shaleridge Place in West Kelowna Estates.

But when crews arrived, the three-storey residence was engulfed in flames, with embers cast throughout the neighbourhood.

WKFR says 20 firefighters and four fire engines responded, with the single-family home sustaining major damage. No other structures were damaged.

Four firefighters and a bush truck from the Kelowna Fire Department also helped, patrolling the neighbourhood and looking for possible spot fires from the embers.

WKFR thanked the Kelowna Fire Department for their assistance, and an off-duty police officer who alerted the neighbourhood in case the fire spread.

Crews remained on scene overnight and patrolled the neighbourhood.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” said WKFR, “and not believed to be related to the McDougall Creek wildfire.”

No one was injured, and the single occupant of the home is said to be safe and in the care of emergency support services.