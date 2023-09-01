Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

West Kelowna home destroyed by overnight garage fire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 1:59 pm
The remnants of a West Kelowna home following an overnight house fire. View image in full screen
The remnants of a West Kelowna home following an overnight house fire. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An overnight house fire in West Kelowna isn’t thought to be related to the ongoing McDougall Creek wildfire.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue says crews were called out at 1 a.m., following a report of a garage fire on Shaleridge Place in West Kelowna Estates.

But when crews arrived, the three-storey residence was engulfed in flames, with embers cast throughout the neighbourhood.

Click to play video: 'Fundraiser for Okanagan firefighters who lost homes surpasses $130K goal'
Fundraiser for Okanagan firefighters who lost homes surpasses $130K goal

WKFR says 20 firefighters and four fire engines responded, with the single-family home sustaining major damage. No other structures were damaged.

Story continues below advertisement

Four firefighters and a bush truck from the Kelowna Fire Department also helped, patrolling the neighbourhood and looking for possible spot fires from the embers.

WKFR thanked the Kelowna Fire Department for their assistance, and an off-duty police officer who alerted the neighbourhood in case the fire spread.

Click to play video: '13 Wilson’s Landing firefighters lose their homes'
13 Wilson’s Landing firefighters lose their homes
Trending Now

Crews remained on scene overnight and patrolled the neighbourhood.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” said WKFR, “and not believed to be related to the McDougall Creek wildfire.”

No one was injured, and the single occupant of the home is said to be safe and in the care of emergency support services.

Click to play video: 'Residents show how close flames came to their homes'
Residents show how close flames came to their homes
Okanagancentral okanaganHouse FireWest KelownaKelowna Fire DepartmentGarage FireWest Kelowna Fire Rescuewkfrwest kelowna house fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices