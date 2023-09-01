Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man dead after collision involving vehicle, motorcycle in Oshawa: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 1:05 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 36-year-old man is dead after a collision in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Thursday, at around 8:05 p.m., officers received a report of a collision involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Taunton Road and Arborwood Drive.

Police said a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was headed east on Taunton Road when the driver tried to make a left turn onto Arborwood Drive.

Officers said a 2020 Honda motorcycle was headed west on Taunton Road and struck the Chevrolet.

According to police, the motorcyclist — a 36-year-old man from Clarington — suffered critical injuries.

“Despite the lifesaving efforts of first responders, the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a local hospital,” police said in a news release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the driver of the Chevrolet and a passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the road was closed for several hours. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Canada
CollisionFatal CollisionOshawaDurham Regional PoliceDRPSMotorcycle Collisionfatal collision oshawacollision fatality
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices