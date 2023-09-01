Man dead after collision involving vehicle, motorcycle in Oshawa: police

See more sharing options

A 36-year-old man is dead after a collision in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Thursday, at around 8:05 p.m., officers received a report of a collision involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Taunton Road and Arborwood Drive.

Police said a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was headed east on Taunton Road when the driver tried to make a left turn onto Arborwood Drive.

Officers said a 2020 Honda motorcycle was headed west on Taunton Road and struck the Chevrolet.

According to police, the motorcyclist — a 36-year-old man from Clarington — suffered critical injuries.

“Despite the lifesaving efforts of first responders, the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a local hospital,” police said in a news release.

Officers said the driver of the Chevrolet and a passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the road was closed for several hours. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.