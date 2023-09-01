Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops investigate Thursday night Aikins Street stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 11:36 am
A Winnipeg police car.
A Winnipeg police car. File / Global News
Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing Thursday night at a home on Aikins Street.

Police say officers were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m., where they found the 41-year-old victim with serious upper-body injuries. Police provided emergency medical care until an ambulance arrived, and the man was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

He has since been upgraded to stable.

No arrests have been made, and police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Major crimes investigators continue to look into the incident.

Winnipeg policeStabbingWinnipeg Police ServiceAggravated Assaultcrime in winnipegWinnipeg stabbingMan stabbed
