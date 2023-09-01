Menu

Economy

Dip in Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to be short-lived, analyst says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 11:16 am
Dip in Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to be short-lived, analyst says
Just in time for the Labour Day long weekend, gas prices plummeted overnight for Metro Vancouver drivers but an expert says it won't be long until prices start to rise again.
Just in time for the Labour Day long weekend, gas prices plummeted overnight for Metro Vancouver drivers.

In many areas around the region, the price is hovering around $1.98 per litre Friday morning, with some prices as low as $1.93 — a substantial difference from the $2.13 seen earlier this week.

Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague credits the drop to an unpredictable market.

“It’s a very dysfunctional market; markets have no idea which direction to take,” he told Global News.

“The substantial increase that we saw in the Pacific Northwest markets has now plummeted. This is great for consumers (Friday).”

Get used to it, experts warn Metro Vancouver’s $2/L gas is here to stay

Another factor to take into account is that the Canadian dollar rose slightly, McTeague said.

However, the drop in gas prices is expected to be short-lived and will bounce back shortly.

“It looks like we will be heading back to higher prices, beginning as early as (Saturday) with a four-cent increase,” McTeague said.

He expects prices to be back to $2 a litre by Sunday and advises drivers to fill up on Friday before prices start to climb again.

Gas prices spiking in B.C.’s Lower Mainland
