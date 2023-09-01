Man killed after motor home crashes on N.S. highway

See more sharing options

A 58-year-old man died following a motor home crash on a Nova Scotia highway.

In a release, the RCMP said emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 289 in Middle Stewiacke shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday.

“RCMP officers learned that a motor home had been travelling on Hwy. 289 when it left the road and came to rest in a ditch,” the release said.

“The driver, and lone occupant, of the motor home, a 58-year-old Lower Sackville man, was transported to hospital by ambulance, but sadly, he was later pronounced deceased.”

The highway was closed for several hours and has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.