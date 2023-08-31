Hurricane Franklin making big waves, drawing surfers to Nova Scotia’s beaches

Send this page to someone via email

Although Hurricane Franklin is not on track to reach Nova Scotia, its impacts are being felt along the province’s beaches.

It’s stirring up big waves for surfers who say hurricane season brings the best conditions for their sport. But water safety advocates warn that those conditions can also be dangerous.

On Thursday, many surfers flocked to Lawrencetown Beach to catch the powerful waves.

“This is the first type of swell we’ve had all summer long,” says Lucas Condon-Oldreive. “This is getting everyone’s hopes up. Hopefully, we have a good hurricane season this year.”

View image in full screen Surfer Lucas Condon-Oldreive spent Thursday catching waves at Nova Scotia’s Lawrencetown Beach. Skye Bryden-Blom/Global News

The 19-year-old started surfing several years ago and spent the morning gliding along the waves. Another surfer, Richard Black, went to work early so he could get to the beach before lunch.

The athletes say fall is the best time to get on the board.

“The waves are stronger,” says Black. “They’re timed further apart, which gives them more power and they’re a much more fun ride than they have been most of the season.”

The powerful surf, however, does come with some risk, especially for those who are inexperienced.

The Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service’s director estimates the waves at the beach were greater than a metre thanks to the impacts of Franklin.

“For the surfers, you know your level and this is the big leagues when we get into about 1.5 to 2 metres — most inexperienced surfers should probably stay out of the water,” advises Paul D’Eon.

He says swimmers also need to use caution.

“You’re going to get lateral rip currents here and they’re going to cause some problems,” says D’Eon. “Merely the power of these waves is going to knock you down and force you to the bottom and that could create injury.”

A tip from those in the sport — keep a close watch on the water before heading out.

“Take a beach day and watch a good surfer surf,” says Condon-Oldreive. “That’s what I would say — don’t risk it. We have a lot of strong currents out there and if you don’t know what you’re doing it’s not the safest.”

Surfers say despite the risk, the love of the sport is what brings them out.

“There truly is no better feeling than when you actually catch a wave,” says Caleigh Wong. “It’s awesome.”