Former Liberal leader Dominque Anglade lands new job at HEC Business School

Ten months after she quit her post as leader of Quebec’s Liberal party, Dominique Anglade has taken up a new position as an associate professor at HEC Business School, focusing on sustainable development and climate change.

“This is a business school that is saying we cannot have business leaders who are not responsible, who are not focusing on climate change,” Anglade said during a sit-down interview with Global News.

“Everything they are doing is inspiring. That is why I felt it was an alignment for me to join their team.”

In a statement, HEC said Anglade would advance the school’s action in the area of sustainable development.

“Ms. Anglade will help the School in its mission to develop management leaders who contribute responsibly to the success of organizations and the sustainable development of society. Its mandate will include participating in the development of new courses, programs and training on socio-ecological transition for organizations, businesses and the student community, and establishing international links with other institutions conducting research in the context of the fight against climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

In the spirit of co-leadership with the HEC Montréal team, she will help ensure that the school applies and shares best practices at this level. She will be particularly interested in the role of women in this sustainable transformation.”

Anglade says the full-time job will see her travel in her position to strengthen ties with other international institutions.

Anglade quit as Liberal leader last November, following the party’s bruising defeat in the fall election. She had spent seven years in politics as an MNA, deputy leader and then leader.

She defends her time there, saying she took over the leadership at a tough time during the pandemic.

“Of course it was a hard loss, but the challenge was huge. I became leader during the pandemic. I was first female leader. I was a Black leader. In context, that was extremely hard so I knew it would be very challenging,” she said.

“In the end I have no regrets. I gave it all I had.”

Anglade won’t comment on the state of the party today, but she is hopeful for its future.

“I am hopeful. I want the party to succeed but I won’t comment on what will happen right now,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

She admits being a leader took its toll on her family life, and she’s happy to spend more time with her three children and husband.

“I do not regret doing the seven years because I enjoyed it, but it comes at a cost,” she said. “Realizing that time flies, and if you want to spend the time with the kids while they are still home, you need to make some changes.”

Anglade has an engineering degree from École Polytechnique, and an MBA from HEC. She begins her new job Sept. 11.