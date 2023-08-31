Motorist dies after parking lot crash: Vernon, B.C. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A motorist is dead, Vernon RCMP say, after a car crashed into two parked vehicles on Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 7 a.m. in a business parking lot along the 4400 block of 32nd Street.

Officers responded and determined that a Volkswagen Jetta had collided with two parked and unoccupied vehicles.

“The driver, and lone occupant of the Jetta, lost consciousness shortly after the crash,” Vernon RCMP said, adding that resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, with the driver being pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say criminality is not suspected and that the BC Coroners Service is conducting an investigation into the person’s death.

They also said no other injuries were reported.