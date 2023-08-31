Menu

Entertainment

Nickelback, Sho Madjozi, Finn Wolfhard among musicians set for TIFF street party

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2023 1:14 pm
Members of the band Nickelback, consisting of, left to right, Ryan Peake, Chad Kroeger, Daniel Adair and Mike Kroeger attend a Canadian Music Hall of Fame plaque ceremony in Calgary on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Canadian rockers Nickelback, South African rapper Sho Madjozi and Finn Wolfhard’s band The Aubreys are among the artists set to perform at the Toronto International Film Festival’s annual street party. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
TORONTO — Canadian rockers Nickelback, South African rapper Sho Madjozi and Finn Wolfhard’s band The Aubreys are among the artists set to perform at the Toronto International Film Festival’s annual street party.

Free outdoor concerts and screenings set for the first four days of the movie marathon include an open-air show by Nickelback on Sept. 8 following the afternoon premiere of their documentary, “Hate to Love: Nickelback.”

Wolfhard’s band The Aubreys perform late afternoon Sept. 9, the day before the “Stranger Things” star makes his directorial debut with the slasher film “Hell of a Summer.”

Sho Madjozi performs later in the evening Sept. 9, and Canada’s rap veteran Michie Mee will close the celebration Sept. 10 with a show also marking the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip hop.

The four-block stretch along King Street West will also feature food vendors and open-air screenings including a memorial tribute to Paul Reubens with “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” and a 30th-anniversary screening of “Addams Family Values.”

The Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 7 to 17.

TIFFToronto International Film FestivalNickelbackToronto Film IndustryToronto FilmTIFF 2023The Aubreystiff street party
© 2023 The Canadian Press

