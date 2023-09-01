As Halifax grows, housing is a ‘top priority’ for new planning director

Halifax Regional Municipality has big plans to double its population in the next 26 years, with a goal of reaching one million people by 2050 — which could be a challenge for a city already struggling to keep up with the population boom it has experienced over the last few years.

Jacqueline Hamilton, the municipality’s new executive director of planning and development, said attaining that goal is “going to require an all-hands-on-deck approach.”

“It’s not just planning for that growth — it’s ensuring as we accommodate that growth, that we don’t leave the community behind,” she said.

Hamilton, an urban planner by trade with 30 years of experience, began her new role earlier this month. She takes over for Kelly Denty, who retired in the spring after serving in the position since 1996.

She took note of Halifax’s “unprecedented” population growth in recent years, and the resulting housing shortage.

Story continues below advertisement

The biggest challenge facing the municipality, she said, is around “growth readiness” — ensuring the city has enough housing to support future population increases.

“We’ve seen record construction happening … but it’s not keeping up with our community needs,” she said.

View image in full screen Jacqueline Hamilton is the new executive director of planning and development for Halifax Regional Municipality. Callum Smith/Global News

Addressing the housing crisis is a “top priority,” she said, adding that the city’s centre plan can help unlock potential for future growth in urban, suburban and rural communities.

While housing is a provincial responsibility, Hamilton said the city has already taken some steps by supporting affordable housing through the federal rapid housing initiative.

She said the city is now looking to work with other levels of government, as well as partners in other sectors, to address the ongoing housing crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

“Going forward, we certainly want to tap into federal funding that’s available, working in partnership with the province and the federal government to accelerate housing through a number of means,” she said.

“Incentivizing things like secondary and backyard suites, allowing for conversions of commercial property to residential use, and really trying to close that gap.”

Transportation

The city has long said it’s focused on improving transit and cycling accessibility, and Hamilton also identified transportation as another top priority as Halifax continues on a path of growth.

While she noted that transit is a bit outside her sphere, she said the municipality is looking to follow the vision laid out in its regional and integrated mobility plans.

“We do have plans along key growth corridors and we are working to secure funding and opportunities around rapid transit that would help alleviate some of those challenges moving forward,” she said, adding that the municipality is looking to cut back on car dependency by encouraging walking, cycling and transit as alternative ways to get around.

On the issue of emergency exits from communities facing climate emergencies — such as the slow evacuation of residents from the Tantallon and Hammonds Plains wildfires due to limited egress options — Hamilton pointed to HalifACT, the city’s climate plan, which lays out plans to cut down emissions and make communities more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

2:01 After slow evacuation process during wildfires, Halifax councillor looking for better emergency exits in neighbourhood

She didn’t offer details on how she hopes to address the issue, but said the efforts are being led by the community safety team.

“The team is actively doing work around how we can adapt our communities to be more resilient moving forward, addressing issues like building standards, and access, and all of those are issues that are actively being looked at,” she said.

Hamilton said her vision is focused on the city’s regional plan and centre plan.

“It’s really about planning for sustainable communities, healthy communities, connected communities, and as we grow, ensuring that we don’t leave people behind and that we have the services in place to support that growth,” she said.

“And really, that it happens in a way that allows us to not only be a bigger city but a better city.”

Story continues below advertisement

While it’s clear a lot of work lays ahead, Hamilton said she’s pleased to be back in her hometown after spending the last 14 years in Saint John, N.B.

“I bring a passion for bold planning and love of the Halifax region, and I’m looking forward to continuing the work that the municipality has started,” she said.

— with files from Callum Smith