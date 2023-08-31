Peterborough Horseshoe Club celebrates its 50th anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Horseshoe Club is marking a major milestone.

For 50 years now, since 1973, members have been ‘throwing ringers’ in Peterborough, Ont. Longtime member, Bob Heron, has been playing since the beginning. He remembers when he decided to join the club.

“A fellow that I worked with asked if I wanted to join the horseshoe club. He said, ‘Do you think we will embarrass ourselves?’ And I said, ‘No, we are going to go down there and throw ringers and have fun,'” said Heron. “And we did!”

He said while he enjoys the competition, even playing in the Horseshoe World Championships three times over the years, it is the company that he enjoys most.

“The fellowship with the guys you play with, that’s what makes the game great,” said Heron.

Heron is part of the Tuesday night men’s league. But men’s league president, Mike Crilly, said you’ll find people playing four nights a week.

“There is Monday night mixed league, Wednesday is drop-in, Thursday is ladies’ night,” he said. “It is just a relaxing and fun way to spend the evening.”

And he said, as far as they know, Peterborough is home to the largest horseshoe club in North America. Or so they think.

“At one time on Jeopardy there was a question that was what is the largest horseshoe club in North America? Peterborough was the answer,” he said.

“How true that is, I’m not sure,” he added with a laugh.

He said new members will have to wait until the start of next season to join up, but Wednesday afternoon play is open to the public. As for Heron, he said he hopes to play for years to come.

“I’m going to play here until I’m 100. If I can only throw 10 feet, then that’s what I’ll do,” he said “I just want to live to that 100 and throw horseshoes, that’s my aim in life.”

The club is based at the former Navy Club. For more information you can find Peterborough Horseshoe Club on Facebook.