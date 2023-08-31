Menu

Traffic

Reduced speed limits in Winnipeg school zones back in effect Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 12:40 pm
A speed limit sign in a school zone. View image in full screen
A speed limit sign in a school zone. The Canadian Press
Friday, the first day in September, is a notable date on the calendar — especially if you’re a Winnipeg driver.

As of Sept. 1, reduced speed limits in school zones around the city go back into effect, even though many school divisions won’t be starting classes until later next week.

Drivers who don’t adhere to the 30 km/h limits in school zones from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every weekday could find themselves saddled with a hefty traffic ticket.

The reduced speed limits will remain in effect until June.

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceSpeedingSchool ZonesTraffic TicketsWinnipeg school zonesreduced speed limits
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

