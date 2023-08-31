Reduced speed limits in Winnipeg school zones back in effect Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, the first day in September, is a notable date on the calendar — especially if you’re a Winnipeg driver.

As of Sept. 1, reduced speed limits in school zones around the city go back into effect, even though many school divisions won’t be starting classes until later next week.

Slow down around schools. Motorists are reminded that reduced speed limits in school zones are back in effect beginning September 1.#JustSlowDown #WPSTraffichttps://t.co/ykQpqbomkg pic.twitter.com/6xuwbiTA9F — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 31, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers who don’t adhere to the 30 km/h limits in school zones from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every weekday could find themselves saddled with a hefty traffic ticket.

The reduced speed limits will remain in effect until June.