Weather

Rainfall records washed away in five B.C. cities during late August storm

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 12:40 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Rain could help fires in Shuswap region'
B.C. wildfires: Rain could help fires in Shuswap region
WATCH: Rain and cooler weather could help fight the wildfires in the Shuswap region, but lightning may still be a factor. Mike McCulley from the BC Wildfire Service has an update.
Much-needed rain came down in buckets Wednesday on some B.C. cities, and in some cases it washed away records that were nearly a century old.

Environment Canada reported that there were five cities that experienced record-breaking heavy rainfall over the previous 24 hours, courtesy of an upper low.

Most notable was Castlegar, B.C., which saw 32 millimetres of rain come down, surpassing a previous daily record for 24.1 mm set in 1926

In the Nelson area, the new record for daily precipitation is 21.5 mm, which breaks the record of 16.8 mm set in 1951.  In Osoyoos 13.5 mm of rain fell, breaking an old record of 12.4 mm set in 1999.

Click to play video: 'Atlantic Canada dealing with summer filled with heavy rainfall'
Atlantic Canada dealing with summer filled with heavy rainfall

Sparwood’s rainfall was more than double what the previous rainiest day was, with 36.7 mm falling, washing way a record of 16.1 mm set in 1986.

Trail was similarly sodden by Wednesday’s rainfall, setting a daily record of 22.7 mm and breaking its previous record of 12.7 mm set in 1979.

While there were only five records broken, Environment Canada also offered some insight on where rain has left other areas of the province, showing some areas got as much as 53.4 mm in one 24-hour period.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 30'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 30

Throughout the southern half of the province this week, the forecast is a mix of sun and cloud, with varying levels of precipitation.

Summary of 24-hour rainfall totals in mm:

The Goatfell Forestry Station 53.4
Elko Forestry Station: 50.0
Morrissey Highway Station: 46.7
Pend d’Oreille Forestry Station: 39.0
Sparwood Airport: 36.7
Castlegar Airport: 32
Akokli Creek Forestry Station (near Boswell): 31.4
Kootenay Pass Highway Station: 31.3
Hall Creek Highway Station: 31.9
Cranbrook Area: 21 – 31
Creston Airport: 29.0
Moyie Highway Station: 25.6
Warfield: 22.7
Nelson: 21.5

OkanaganEnvironment CanadaosoyoosnelsonKootenayCastlegarSparwoodWeather recordsrainfall records
