Staff confronts shoplifter, later attacked and threatened with death: Guelph police

Staff at a south-end Guelph business were assaulted after confronting an alleged shoplifter.

Guelph police were called to the business on Stone Road West Saturday night. Investigators say a woman grabbed a suitcase from a shelf inside the store and began walking towards the exit without paying for it.

They say she dropped the suitcase and left the store after she was confronted by staff.

Investigators say the same woman returned to the store a short time later and brought along several reusable bags. She was again confronted by staff when leaving the store.

They say the woman charged an employee with a shopping cart and utter death threats then left the store with the suitcase that she earlier abandoned. Staff followed the woman outside and she swung the suitcase towards them. No physical injuries were reported.

The suspect was identified through store security video and, on Wednesday, police arrested and charged a 26-year-old from Guelph. She was held for a bail hearing.