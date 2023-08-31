Menu

Canada

Pedestrian injured in downtown Toronto hit-and-run, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 10:37 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
Toronto police say a 35-year-old man has serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle that did not stay at tein the downtown area on Thursday morning.

A pedestrian-involved collision was reported near Dundas and Sherbourne streets at around 4:30 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man in his 30s to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver did not remain at the scene.

There is no suspect or vehicle information at this time, police said. Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with video or dash-camera footage who was in the area at the time to contact police.

