Vancouver Police search for missing 12-year-old child

Vancouver Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Sufiya Mohideen was last seen around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday August 30 near her home at Nanaimo Street and Grandview Highway.
She is around five feet tall with a medium build and short black hair.
She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, black and white shoes and a head covering.
She is known to use public transit.
Anyone who sees her is being asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with her until first responders arrive.
