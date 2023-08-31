Menu

Canada

Vancouver Police search for missing 12-year-old child

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 2:45 am
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Vancouver Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Sufiya Mohideen was last seen around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday August 30 near her home at Nanaimo Street and Grandview Highway.

She is around five feet tall with a medium build and short black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, black and white shoes and a head covering.

Sufiya Mohideen View image in full screen
Sufiya appears Middle Eastern and is five feet tall with a medium build and short, black hair. She was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, black and white shoes, and an unknown coloured head covering. Sufiya is known to use public transit. Anyone who sees Sufiya Mohideen is asked to call 9-1-1 and remain with her until first responders arrive. Vancouver Police

She is known to use public transit.

Anyone who sees her is being asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with her until first responders arrive.

