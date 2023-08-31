Vancouver Police search for missing 12-year-old child

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Sufiya Mohideen was last seen around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday August 30 near her home at Nanaimo Street and Grandview Highway.

She is around five feet tall with a medium build and short black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, black and white shoes and a head covering.

Sufiya appears Middle Eastern

She is known to use public transit.

Anyone who sees her is being asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with her until first responders arrive.